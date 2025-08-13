International
Ukraine Open to Territory Talks With 'Contact Line' as Starting Point — Merz
Ukraine is ready for negotiations on territorial issues, and the so-called "contact line" should become the starting point, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday.
"Ukraine is ready for negotiations on territorial issues, but the so-called 'contact line' should be the starting point," Merz said at a joint press conference with Zelensky. At the same time, the legal recognition of territories under Russian control is “not subject to discussion,” the chancellor added.Earlier in the day, Merz organized an online meeting on the Ukrainian issue in an attempt to reach agreement on the West's position ahead of the upcoming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska. Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Berlin to participate in the meeting. First, a video conference between several European leaders was held. The meeting, which also included European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, was followed by an online conversation between Trump, European leaders and Zelensky.
Ukraine Open to Territory Talks With 'Contact Line' as Starting Point — Merz

