Dmitry Kiselev Invited to International Conference on Turkic Origins

Dmitry Kiselev, director general of the Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, has been invited to participate in the 2nd International Scientific and Practical Conference on ‘Altai – The Cradle of the Turks: The History of the Birth of Turkic Civilization’.

The conference is hosted by the Interdepartmental Commission for Historical Education under the President of Russia, the Government of the Republic of Altai, the Ministry of Education and Science of Russia, the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Russian Military-Historical Society, the Russian Society "Znanie" and the Russian Historical Society. The event will bring together government officials, leading historians, Turkologists, Altai scholars, archaeologists and linguists from Russia and abroad.

