Moldovan Police Cordon Off Detention Center Ahead of Rally to Back Jailed Gagauzia Leader

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Police in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau cordoned off the area around a detention center holding Yevgenia Gutsul, the head of the autonomous Gagauzia region, and Svetlana Popan, an activist of the opposition Pobeda (Victory) bloc, ahead of a planned rally in their support on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Reghina Apostolova, a lawmaker from the Pobeda bloc, said she had been denied access to the detention center, where she planned to meet with the detention center's chief administrator. The police cordon stretched for several blocks. The force's public affairs officials did not comment on the reasons for tightening security measures. "This is a violation of citizens’ constitutional right to peaceful assembly," Apostolova said. On August 5, a district court in Chisinau sentenced Gutsul to seven years in prison with immediate effect on charges of financing the banned Sor party. Gutsul called the court's decision a "political massacre." She accused Moldovan President Maia Sandu of repressing dissenting voices and promised to appeal the sentence. Popan was sentenced to six years in prison in the same case. The opposition accuses the ruling Action and Solidarity Party (PSA) of political persecution ahead of the September parliamentary elections. The People's Assembly of Gagauzia refused to recognize the sentence handed to Gutsul and issued a statement in her defense. The Moldovan government has been criticized for cracking down on the opposition and arbitrarily arresting its leaders. Gutsul was detained at the Chisinau airport in March. Opposition lawmakers have been routinely detained at Moldovan airports for visiting Russia, while criminal cases continue piling up against government critics. The government has also blocked over 100 Telegram channels and shut down more than a dozen media outlets, including Sputnik Moldova and several major TV channels.
