Jailed Gagauzia Leader Vows to Fight Dictatorship of Moldova’s Sandu

Yevgenia Gutsul, the imprisoned head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, sent a message through her lawyers from the pretrial detention center in Chisinau to the protest participants, in which she declared her readiness to fight the dictatorship of Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Gutsul's adviser, Yuri Kuznetsov, said at a rally on Tuesday.

Protests in support of Gutsul have been taking place daily for the second week, with participants demanding her release and accusing the authorities of political repression. On August 5, a district court in Chisinau sentenced Gutsul to seven years in prison with immediate effect on charges of financing the banned Sor party. Gutsul called the court's decision a "political massacre." She accused Sandu of repressing dissenting voices and promised to appeal the sentence. Svetlana Popan, an activist of the opposition Pobeda (Victory) bloc, was sentenced to six years in prison in the same case. The message contains a call for interethnic unity in Moldova. The Moldovan government has been criticized for cracking down on the opposition and arbitrarily arresting its leaders. Gutsul was detained at the Chisinau airport in March. Opposition lawmakers have been routinely detained at Moldovan airports for visiting Russia, while criminal cases continue piling up against government critics. The government has also blocked over 100 Telegram channels and shut down more than a dozen media outlets, including Sputnik Moldova and several major TV channels.

