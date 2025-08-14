https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/no-reconciliation-north-korea-will-legally-define-rok-as-hostile-1122606735.html
No Reconciliation: North Korea Will Legally Define ROK as Hostile
Kim Yo Jong, WPK Vice Director, announces irreversible break with South Korea, citing the forthcoming US-ROK drills.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119389167_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_21d19fe793ceb7e026f3e182365a504d.jpg
Aug 18 exercises "expose hostile nature" – constitutional fix ensures "permanent" status as adversary, KCNA reports her as saying.Expecting reconciliation is "wishing for a flower in the desert," Yo Jong concludes.
03:21 GMT 14.08.2025 (Updated: 04:28 GMT 14.08.2025)
Aug 18 exercises "expose hostile nature" – constitutional fix ensures "permanent" status as adversary, KCNA reports her as saying.
We have clarified on several occasions that we have no will to improve relations with the ROK, the US' faithful servant and ally, and this conclusive stand and viewpoint will be fixed in our constitution in the future.
Kim Yo Jong
Deputy Department Director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea
Expecting reconciliation is "wishing for a flower in the desert," Yo Jong concludes.