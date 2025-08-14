International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/no-reconciliation-north-korea-will-legally-define-rok-as-hostile-1122606735.html
No Reconciliation: North Korea Will Legally Define ROK as Hostile
No Reconciliation: North Korea Will Legally Define ROK as Hostile
Sputnik International
Kim Yo Jong, WPK Vice Director, announces irreversible break with South Korea, citing the forthcoming US-ROK drills.
2025-08-14T03:21+0000
2025-08-14T04:28+0000
world
kim yo jong
south korea
workers' party of korea (wpk)
north korea
north korean missile
korean central news agency (kcna)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119389167_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_21d19fe793ceb7e026f3e182365a504d.jpg
Aug 18 exercises "expose hostile nature" – constitutional fix ensures "permanent" status as adversary, KCNA reports her as saying.Expecting reconciliation is "wishing for a flower in the desert," Yo Jong concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/kim-jong-un-to-putin-north-korea-will-unwaveringly-support-all-decisions-of-russias-leadership-1122603097.html
south korea
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119389167_64:0:2795:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e8117c0f5229906cb3c82197c9f93ee5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
dprk-rok relations, inter-korean dialogue, korean conflict, nuclear war in korea, us-rok drills
dprk-rok relations, inter-korean dialogue, korean conflict, nuclear war in korea, us-rok drills

No Reconciliation: North Korea Will Legally Define ROK as Hostile

03:21 GMT 14.08.2025 (Updated: 04:28 GMT 14.08.2025)
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonA TV screen shows a file image of Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea
A TV screen shows a file image of Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2025
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
Subscribe
Kim Yo Jong, WPK Vice Director, announces irreversible break with South Korea, citing the forthcoming US-ROK drills.
Aug 18 exercises "expose hostile nature" – constitutional fix ensures "permanent" status as adversary, KCNA reports her as saying.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pose for photos after a welcoming ceremony at Kumsusan state residence in Pyongyang, North Korea - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2025
World
Kim Jong-un to Putin: North Korea Will Unwaveringly Support All Decisions of Russia’s Leadership
Yesterday, 06:36 GMT

We have clarified on several occasions that we have no will to improve relations with the ROK, the US' faithful servant and ally, and this conclusive stand and viewpoint will be fixed in our constitution in the future.

Kim Yo Jong
Deputy Department Director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea
Expecting reconciliation is "wishing for a flower in the desert," Yo Jong concludes.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала