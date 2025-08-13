https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/kim-jong-un-to-putin-north-korea-will-unwaveringly-support-all-decisions-of-russias-leadership-1122603097.html
Kim Jong-un to Putin: North Korea Will Unwaveringly Support All Decisions of Russia’s Leadership
North Korea will “always remain faithful to the spirit of the DPRK-Russia treaty,” Kim Jong Un assured Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin exchanged views on issues of mutual concern, praising the deepening cooperation under the DPRK-Russia Strategic Partnership Agreement, according to KCNA.As the North Korean leader and the Russian president reaffirmed their commitment to further developing ties, Kim Jong Un emphasized that his country will unwaveringly support all decisions made by the Russian leadership. Kim Jong-un expressed heartfelt thanks to Vladimir Putin for warmly congratulating the North Korean people on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation. He stated that as the Korean people mark the 80th anniversary of their liberation on August 15, they will honor the fallen Soviet soldiers who gave their lives for Korea’s freedom, remembering with deep respect the heroic acts of the Red Army’s officers and soldiers 80 years ago as the ultimate example of true internationalism. Russian President Vladimir Putin once again expressed deep gratitude for North Korea’s support, applauding the bravery, heroism, and self-sacrifice of the Korean People’s Army in liberating Russia’s Kursk region from Ukrainian attack. The leaders of both countries lauded the deepening of their cooperative ties across all sectors, emphasizing that they are committed to ramping up collaboration going forward.
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea will “always remain faithful to the spirit of the DPRK-Russia treaty,” Kim Jong Un assured Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin exchanged views on issues of mutual concern
, praising the deepening cooperation under the DPRK-Russia Strategic Partnership Agreement, according to KCNA.
As the North Korean leader
and the Russian president reaffirmed their commitment to further developing ties, Kim Jong Un emphasized that his country will unwaveringly support all decisions made by the Russian leadership.
Kim Jong-un expressed heartfelt thanks to Vladimir Putin for warmly congratulating the North Korean people on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation.
He stated that as the Korean people mark the 80th anniversary of their liberation on August 15, they will honor the fallen Soviet soldiers who gave their lives for Korea’s freedom, remembering with deep respect the heroic acts of the Red Army’s officers and soldiers 80 years ago as the ultimate example of true internationalism.
Russian President Vladimir Putin once again expressed deep gratitude for North Korea’s support, applauding the bravery, heroism, and self-sacrifice of the Korean People’s Army in liberating Russia’s Kursk region
from Ukrainian attack.
The leaders of both countries lauded the deepening of their cooperative ties across all sectors, emphasizing that they are committed to ramping up collaboration going forward.