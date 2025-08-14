https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/putin-trump-ready-to-talk-will-discuss-most-difficult-issues-1122612649.html

Putin, Trump Ready to Talk, Will Discuss Most Difficult Issues

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are ready and intend to talk, they will discuss the most difficult issues at the upcoming talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The meeting place for Putin and Trump on Friday will be the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage. The start of the negotiations is scheduled for 11.30 a.m. local time (19:30 GMT). The leaders will outline the range of agreements and understandings that they will be able to reach at the summit, Peskov said. "Such mutual political will is in short supply now. We see that we probably will not get an adequate response, for example, from the Europeans," Peskov added. The Russian delegation at the Alaska summit will be representative and large, Peskov concluded.Preparations for the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump took place in a short time frame, but all parameters were met, Dmitry Peskov said.The visit of Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff to Russia was productive, and the signals that were exchanged during this visit made it possible to start preparing for a meeting between the Russian and US leaders, Peskov also said."Indeed, the time frame for preparing for the meeting is unprecedentedly short, on the one hand. But we are now in an unprecedentedly unusual situation," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.Moscow and Russian President Vladimir Putin personally highly appreciate the unprecedentedly unusual approach to solving the most difficult issues demonstrated by US President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman said.Trump seems to be genuinely willing to help resolve the Ukrainian conflict through political and diplomatic means, the spokesman added."In this case, we see the mutual political will of the two presidents [Trump and Putin] to resolve these issues [ the Ukrainian crisis] through dialogue. This is very good. Let's see what comes out of this meeting," Peskov said.

