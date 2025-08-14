https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/putin-holds-meeting-with-administration-in-preparation-for-russia-us-summit-1122610188.html

Putin Holds Meeting With Administration in Preparation for Russia-US Summit

Putin Holds Meeting With Administration in Preparation for Russia-US Summit

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with members of Russia's top leadership, as well as representatives of the government and presidential administration, on Thursday, in preparation for the upcoming Russia-US summit in Alaska, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2025-08-14T11:51+0000

2025-08-14T11:51+0000

2025-08-14T13:48+0000

world

summit

vladimir putin

dmitry peskov

donald trump

russia

alaska

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0e/1122611788_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_73bc9f9f4460097f9dfc9a00656e9658.jpg

"Today, as part of preparations for the upcoming Russian-American summit in Alaska, Vladimir Putin held a meeting with members of Russia's top leadership, as well as representatives of the government and the presidential administration," Peskov told reporters.US President Donald Trump's administration is making vigorous efforts to end fighting in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin said.Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin held a meeting with members of Russia's top leadership, as well as representatives of the government and presidential administration, in preparation for the upcoming Russia-US summit in Alaska.Putin also added that he would inform the participants of today's meeting about how the negotiation process on the Ukrainian settlement is going and at what stage are Russia and the US.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/putin-trump-summit-to-take-place-at-alaskas-elmendorf-richardson-base-1122607564.html

russia

alaska

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-us summit, russian president vladimir putin, upcoming russia-us summit in alaska