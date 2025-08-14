International
Putin Holds Meeting With Administration in Preparation for Russia-US Summit
Putin Holds Meeting With Administration in Preparation for Russia-US Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with members of Russia's top leadership, as well as representatives of the government and presidential administration, on Thursday, in preparation for the upcoming Russia-US summit in Alaska, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Today, as part of preparations for the upcoming Russian-American summit in Alaska, Vladimir Putin held a meeting with members of Russia's top leadership, as well as representatives of the government and the presidential administration," Peskov told reporters.US President Donald Trump's administration is making vigorous efforts to end fighting in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin said.Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin held a meeting with members of Russia's top leadership, as well as representatives of the government and presidential administration, in preparation for the upcoming Russia-US summit in Alaska.Putin also added that he would inform the participants of today's meeting about how the negotiation process on the Ukrainian settlement is going and at what stage are Russia and the US.
Putin Holds Meeting With Administration in Preparation for Russia-US Summit

14.08.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with members of Russia's top leadership, as well as representatives of the government and presidential administration, on Thursday, in preparation for the upcoming Russia-US summit in Alaska, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Today, as part of preparations for the upcoming Russian-American summit in Alaska, Vladimir Putin held a meeting with members of Russia's top leadership, as well as representatives of the government and the presidential administration," Peskov told reporters.
US President Donald Trump's administration is making vigorous efforts to end fighting in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin said.
Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin held a meeting with members of Russia's top leadership, as well as representatives of the government and presidential administration, in preparation for the upcoming Russia-US summit in Alaska.
"As everyone knows, [the Trump administration] is making, in my opinion, quite energetic and sincere efforts to stop the hostilities, stop the crisis and reach agreements that are of interest to all parties involved in this conflict. In order to create long-term conditions of peace between our countries, and in Europe, and in the world as a whole," Putin said at a meeting.
Putin also added that he would inform the participants of today's meeting about how the negotiation process on the Ukrainian settlement is going and at what stage are Russia and the US.
