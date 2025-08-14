https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/russian-forces-liberate-shcherbinovka-iskra-in-dpr---mod-1122610716.html
Russian Forces Liberate Shcherbinovka, Iskra in DPR - MoD
Russian forces took control of the settlements of Shcherbinovka and Iskra in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Battlegroup Yug troops, through decisive actions, liberated the village of Shcherbinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement. The commander of the military group told Sputnik that the majority of the militants defending Shcherbinovka were foreign mercenaries, including Polish nationals and several individuals "speaking like Georgians." All of them were armed with NATO weapons, he added. At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Vostok took control of the settlement of Iskra, overcoming fierce resistance, and completely expelling Ukrainian militants. The group continued its offensive, advancing in the Donetsk, Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions, the ministry said.
News
en_EN
"Battlegroup Yug troops, through decisive actions, liberated the village of Shcherbinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
The commander of the military group told Sputnik that the majority of the militants defending Shcherbinovka were foreign mercenaries, including Polish nationals and several individuals "speaking like Georgians." All of them were armed with NATO weapons, he added.
"When they took me there, 10 minutes later, 10 meters [around 33 feet] away from me, there were men with Azov* chevrons [designated as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia]. They had their own dialect... I saw ordinary Ukrainians there only a couple of times. There were more hired foreigners than Ukrainians," the commander said.
At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Vostok
took control of the settlement of Iskra, overcoming fierce resistance, and completely expelling Ukrainian militants. The group continued its offensive, advancing in the Donetsk, Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions, the ministry said.
* terrorist organization banned in Russia