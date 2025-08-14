https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/russian-forces-liberate-shcherbinovka-iskra-in-dpr---mod-1122610716.html

Russian Forces Liberate Shcherbinovka, Iskra in DPR - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Shcherbinovka, Iskra in DPR - MoD

Sputnik International

Russian forces took control of the settlements of Shcherbinovka and Iskra in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Battlegroup Yug troops, through decisive actions, liberated the village of Shcherbinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement. The commander of the military group told Sputnik that the majority of the militants defending Shcherbinovka were foreign mercenaries, including Polish nationals and several individuals "speaking like Georgians." All of them were armed with NATO weapons, he added. At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Vostok took control of the settlement of Iskra, overcoming fierce resistance, and completely expelling Ukrainian militants. The group continued its offensive, advancing in the Donetsk, Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions, the ministry said.* terrorist organization banned in Russia

