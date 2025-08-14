https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/russias-precision-strikes-cripple-ukraines-west-sponsored-sapsan-missile-production-1122607327.html
Russia’s Precision Strikes Cripple Ukraine’s West-Sponsored Sapsan Missile Production
Sputnik International
Ukraine’s military-industrial complex has suffered colossal damage as a result of a Russian strike targeting production of Ukraine's Sapsan ballistic missile system, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said.
Ukraine’s plans to produce Sapsan systems for strikes inside Russia were thwarted through joint efforts of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Russian Armed Forces, with precision strikes delivered on Ukrainian defense industry facilities. Development and production of the Ukrainian missiles was unfolding at defense enterprises in the Dnepropetrovsk and Sumy regions, with financial backing and technical assistance from Western specialists, the FSB said in a statement.Intelligence confirmed Germany’s participation in funding Ukraine’s program. The FSB also obtained details on the Ukrainian defense industry facilities involved in the program, the locations of air and missile defenses, as well as electronic warfare systems, including US and NATO assets.Incriminating information was also uncovered about the leadership of Ukraine’s defense sector, involved in fraud with state defense contracts.
