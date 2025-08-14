International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine’s military-industrial complex has suffered colossal damage as a result of a Russian strike targeting production of Ukraine's Sapsan ballistic missile system, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said.
Ukraine’s plans to produce Sapsan systems for strikes inside Russia were thwarted through joint efforts of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Russian Armed Forces, with precision strikes delivered on Ukrainian defense industry facilities. Development and production of the Ukrainian missiles was unfolding at defense enterprises in the Dnepropetrovsk and Sumy regions, with financial backing and technical assistance from Western specialists, the FSB said in a statement.Intelligence confirmed Germany’s participation in funding Ukraine’s program. The FSB also obtained details on the Ukrainian defense industry facilities involved in the program, the locations of air and missile defenses, as well as electronic warfare systems, including US and NATO assets.Incriminating information was also uncovered about the leadership of Ukraine’s defense sector, involved in fraud with state defense contracts.
Ukraine’s military-industrial complex has suffered colossal damage as a result of a Russian operation targeting production of the Ukrainian Sapsan ballistic missile system, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement.
Ukraine’s plans to produce Sapsan systems for strikes inside Russia were thwarted through joint efforts of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Russian Armed Forces, with precision strikes delivered on Ukrainian defense industry facilities.
Development and production of the Ukrainian missiles was unfolding at defense enterprises in the Dnepropetrovsk and Sumy regions, with financial backing and technical assistance from Western specialists, the FSB said in a statement.
Intelligence confirmed Germany’s participation in funding Ukraine’s program.
The FSB also obtained details on the Ukrainian defense industry facilities involved in the program, the locations of air and missile defenses, as well as electronic warfare systems, including US and NATO assets.
Incriminating information was also uncovered about the leadership of Ukraine’s defense sector, involved in fraud with state defense contracts.
