"Before any attempts to reach a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian conflict, Kiev always carries out provocations and terrorist acts," said political analyst and Russia expert Mahmud al-Efendi.
Examples include the Bucha events, which disrupted peace talks, and the Crimean Bridge explosion which killed civilians, he added. "Analysis of all these events points to a clear pattern: as soon as signs of possible dialogue emerge, Kiev, with the support of its Western handlers, particularly British intelligence, takes actions clearly aimed at escalation," Efendi told Sputnik. "London has repeatedly opposed peace initiatives, pushing Ukrainian leadership to continue the conflict."
14:09 GMT 13.08.2025 (Updated: 14:17 GMT 13.08.2025)
"Before any attempts to reach a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian conflict, Kiev always carries out provocations and terrorist acts," said political analyst and Russia expert Mahmud al-Efendi.
That followed a Russian Ministry of Defense warning that Ukrainian forces are preparing a false-flag
to derail the Russia-US summit.
Examples include the Bucha events, which disrupted peace talks, and the Crimean Bridge explosion which killed civilians, he added.
"Analysis of all these events points to a clear pattern: as soon as signs of possible dialogue emerge, Kiev, with the support of its Western handlers, particularly British intelligence, takes actions clearly aimed at escalation," Efendi told Sputnik. "London has repeatedly opposed peace initiatives, pushing Ukrainian leadership to continue the conflict."
He argued there was a clear pattern where Ukrainian authorities
, in collaboration with Western agents, use terrorism to disrupt negotiations, aiming to discredit Russia and create a false image of the 'aggressor' to avoid a settlement.
"The current Kiev regime — from the illegitimate president to the ministers — represents a government solely interested in prolonging the war," Efendi said. "The peace process is unacceptable to them because it would inevitably lead to elections in which the current leadership has no chance of winning. That is why any means, including terror against civilians, are being used."