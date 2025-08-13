https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/ukraines-strategy-provocations-and-terrorism-to-avoid-political-settlement-1122605972.html

Ukraine's Strategy: Provocations and Terrorism to Avoid Political Settlement

Ukraine's Strategy: Provocations and Terrorism to Avoid Political Settlement

"Before any attempts to reach a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian conflict, Kiev always carries out provocations and terrorist acts," said political analyst and Russia expert Mahmud al-Efendi.

That followed a Russian Ministry of Defense warning that Ukrainian forces are preparing a false-flag to derail the Russia-US summit. Examples include the Bucha events, which disrupted peace talks, and the Crimean Bridge explosion which killed civilians, he added. He argued there was a clear pattern where Ukrainian authorities, in collaboration with Western agents, use terrorism to disrupt negotiations, aiming to discredit Russia and create a false image of the 'aggressor' to avoid a settlement. "The current Kiev regime — from the illegitimate president to the ministers — represents a government solely interested in prolonging the war," Efendi said. "The peace process is unacceptable to them because it would inevitably lead to elections in which the current leadership has no chance of winning. That is why any means, including terror against civilians, are being used."

