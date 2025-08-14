https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/supporters-of-karapetyan-gather-outside-yerevan-court-hearing-his-case-1122613061.html

Supporters of Karapetyan Gather Outside Yerevan Court Hearing His Case

Supporters of Karapetyan Gather Outside Yerevan Court Hearing His Case

Sputnik International

Supporters of Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan gathered on Thursday outside the court in Yerevan, where a motion to extend his arrest will be considered, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2025-08-14T16:54+0000

2025-08-14T16:54+0000

2025-08-14T16:54+0000

world

karen karapetyan

nikol pashinyan

armenia

yerevan

supporters

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/10/1122447105_0:0:2768:1557_1920x0_80_0_0_fa099fce11bfe1def92705b81791071a.jpg

Large police forces have been deployed outside the court. Karapetyan, who has been in custody since June 18, said on Wednesday that the decision that will be made by the court on Thursday would show whether there is justice in Armenia, whether judges are ready to do their job with dignity or whether they will not be afraid to discredit themselves for the sake of a small group. In June, Karapetyan, the owner of Tashir Group, expressed support for the Armenian Apostolic Church amid its tensions with the Armenian government. On June 18, a court in Yerevan arrested him for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia. The businessman pleaded not guilty and called the Armenian authorities insolvent. His position in support of the church dissatisfied Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who posted several posts on social media with insults against the clergy and benefactors of the church. On August 11, the Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia found the businessman's June detention unlawful. According to Karapetyan's lawyer Liana Gasparyan, the appeals court thus confirmed the fact of the businessman's illegal and unjustified detention, which, she said, is "only one of the illegal actions committed in this criminal process."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/samvel-karapetyan-seeks-500m-in-arbitration-against-armenia-over-utility-seizure-1122601306.html

armenia

yerevan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

supporters of karapetyan, yerevan court hearing, court in yerevan