https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/trump-says-may-consider-cutting-us-troops-in-europe-as-part-of-ukraine-deal-1122613862.html
Trump Says May Consider Cutting US Troops in Europe as Part of Ukraine Deal
Trump Says May Consider Cutting US Troops in Europe as Part of Ukraine Deal
Sputnik International
The meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska will be a "good meeting", but a potential second one that will include Volodymyr Zelensky will be more important, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday.
2025-08-14T18:58+0000
2025-08-14T18:58+0000
2025-08-14T19:00+0000
americas
donald trump
vladimir putin
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
russia
us
nato
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106736/18/1067361849_0:0:4658:2620_1920x0_80_0_0_239cde9036fb1a57c4ac8b23f92decdc.jpg
"We have a meeting with President Putin tomorrow. I think it's going to be a good meeting. But the more important meeting will be the second meeting that we're having. We're going to have a meeting with President Putin, President Zelensky, myself, " Trump said during a press conference. The meeting between Trump and Putin is scheduled to take place in Alaska on Friday. The leaders are expected to discuss ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict as well as other issues of mutual interest.A possible trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky may include certain European Leaders, Trump added."I think President Putin will make peace. I think President Zelensky will make peace. We'll see if they can get along, and if they can, it'll be great," Trump added.Trump believes Putin “would like” to see a deal to end the conflict in Ukraine.However, the upcoming meeting is not going to serve as a reward for Russia's actions in Ukrainian conflict, Trump noted.He also stated that although the proposal to reduce US troops in Europe hasn't been presented to him yet, he may consider it in the future to encourage Russia to pursue a peace deal with Ukraine."That hasn't been put before me, and I'll think about that for later," Trump told reporters when asked if he is open to cutting NATO troops in Europe to get Russia to agree to a deal on Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/the-bear-and-the-eagle-face-off-in-alaska----1122598684.html
americas
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106736/18/1067361849_446:0:4443:2998_1920x0_80_0_0_0da7b3407c1838a0646c0cfaf1016207.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump meeting with putin, us president donald trump, putin zelensky meeting, trilateral meeting russia ukraine, us nato troops reduction, peace deal ukraine, putin zelensky talks, alaska summit, us russia relations, russia ukraine conflict, nato troops europe, trump putin alaska, zelensky putin peace talks, us foreign policy, trump putin diplomacy, russia peace agreement, trump nato troops europe, zelensky russia peace deal, trump putin zelensky summit, helsinki meeting 2025
trump meeting with putin, us president donald trump, putin zelensky meeting, trilateral meeting russia ukraine, us nato troops reduction, peace deal ukraine, putin zelensky talks, alaska summit, us russia relations, russia ukraine conflict, nato troops europe, trump putin alaska, zelensky putin peace talks, us foreign policy, trump putin diplomacy, russia peace agreement, trump nato troops europe, zelensky russia peace deal, trump putin zelensky summit, helsinki meeting 2025
Trump Says May Consider Cutting US Troops in Europe as Part of Ukraine Deal
18:58 GMT 14.08.2025 (Updated: 19:00 GMT 14.08.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska will be a "good meeting", but a potential second one that will include Volodymyr Zelensky will be more important, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday.
"We have a meeting with President Putin tomorrow. I think it's going to be a good meeting. But the more important meeting will be the second meeting that we're having. We're going to have a meeting with President Putin, President Zelensky, myself, " Trump said during a press conference.
The meeting between Trump and Putin is scheduled to take place in Alaska on Friday
. The leaders are expected to discuss ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict as well as other issues of mutual interest.
A possible trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky may include certain European Leaders, Trump added.
"I think President Putin will make peace. I think President Zelensky will make peace. We'll see if they can get along, and if they can, it'll be great," Trump added.
Trump believes Putin “would like” to see a deal to end the conflict in Ukraine.
“I think that President Putin would like to see a deal,” Trump told reporters.
However, the upcoming meeting is not going to serve as a reward for Russia's actions in Ukrainian conflict, Trump noted.
He also stated that although the proposal to reduce US troops in Europe hasn't been presented to him yet, he may consider it in the future to encourage Russia to pursue a peace deal with Ukraine.
"That hasn't been put before me, and I'll think about that for later," Trump told reporters when asked if he is open to cutting NATO troops in Europe to get Russia to agree to a deal on Ukraine.