Putin-Trump Summit to Take Place at Alaska's Elmendorf-Richardson Base

Putin-Trump Summit to Take Place at Alaska's Elmendorf-Richardson Base

The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will take place at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska, reported Russian President's aide Yuri Ushakov.

"As you all know, the meeting will take place in Anchorage, Alaska. Specifically, one of the facilities at the joint Elmendorf-Richardson military base will be used," Ushakov told journalists.Putin and Trump will first hold a one-on-one meeting, followed by talks with their delegations, he added."Everything will begin tomorrow, August 15, at around 11:30 AM local time, with a conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. This conversation will be one-on-one, of course, with the participation of translators. Then, delegation talks will take place, continuing over a working breakfast," he told journalists.Before the meeting, Putin and Trump will make a few introductory remarks.The duration of the talks will depend on the course of the discussion, he added."The composition of the US delegation that will take part in the summit is already known," Ushakov said. "However, it will be more appropriate to wait for an official announcement from the American partners."He also mentioned the members of the Russian delegation: "The group of participants is not large. I will name the members of the Russian delegation: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, President’s aide for foreign policy Yuri Ushakov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and President’s special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev."The Kremlin and the White House previously announced that Putin and Trump will meet in Alaska on August 15. As noted by Russian President’s aide Yuri Ushakov, during his visit to Russia, US Special Representative Steve Witkoff mentioned the possibility of a trilateral meeting involving Putin, Trump, and Volodymyr Zelensky. However, the Russian side left it without comment, suggesting that focus should remain on preparing the bilateral summit. Putin himself has said that a meeting with Zelensky is possible, but conditions for such talks are far from being met. Ahead of the Putin-Trump summit, Zelensky declared that he would not make territorial concessions.

