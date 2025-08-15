https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/court-in-armenia-denies-request-to-release-archbishop-mikael-ajapahian-from-custody-1122620826.html
Court in Armenia Denies Request to Release Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian From Custody
The Armenian Court on Friday rejected a request to change the measure of restraint for Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian, who was accused of inciting the overthrow of the government, and extended his arrest for 10 more days.
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Armenian Court on Friday rejected a request to change the measure of restraint for Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian, who was accused of inciting the overthrow of the government, and extended his arrest for 10 more days.
The first court hearing in the case of Ajapahian started in Yerevan on Friday. Those who gathered in the court room greeted Ajapahian with applause. The archbishop asked Judge Armine Meliksetyan to call him by his church name instead of by his secular one. At the beginning of the hearing, his lawyer Yerem Sargsyan demanded the consideration of the request to change the preventive measure as a matter of priority.
"The defense's arguments are not convincing, and on this basis, the request for release from custody [of the archbishop] is subject to rejection, and the arrest is extended for 10 days," Meliksetyan said.
The archbishop has not pleaded guilty.
"I have not committed any crime against the country or society," he said during the hearing.
Ajapahian said that he was imprisoned by "this clownish, so-called democratic government," adding that these actions would remain a "stigma" and "disgrace" to the current authorities.
The archbishop said he felt free in prison, but "offended for the country."
The Armenian Apostolic Church condemned the decision of the Armenian Court
of Appeal on July 30, which left archbishop Ajapahian under arrest, and called on the court and prosecutor's office to immediately release the priest.
Tensions between Armenian authorities and the church escalated sharply after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan posted offensive remarks targeting the Armenian Apostolic Church on social media in late May. He later proposed changing the procedure for electing the Catholicos of All Armenians. Russian-Armenian businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan, who defended the church, was subsequently arrested.
Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the Holy Struggle movement, who headed last year's protests demanding the prime minister's resignation, was also arrested. In late June, authorities in Yerevan detained Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian, the primate of the Shirak Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church. Criminal charges were filed against him, accusing him of calls to seize power. The archbishop himself called the charges fabricated.