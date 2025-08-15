https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/court-in-armenia-extends-karapetyans-arrest---lawyer-1122614524.html

Court in Armenia Extends Karapetyan's Arrest - Lawyer

Court in Armenia Extends Karapetyan's Arrest - Lawyer

Sputnik International

A court in Armenia has granted the investigation's motion to extend the arrest of businessman Samvel Karapetyan, his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said.

2025-08-15T03:56+0000

2025-08-15T03:56+0000

2025-08-15T04:06+0000

world

karen karapetyan

nikol pashinyan

armenia

yerevan

church

orthodox church

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/14/1122298487_96:12:1306:692_1920x0_80_0_0_c99aaf33e472a88d95e7e073e13eb0a3.jpg

"The court extended Karapetyan's arrest for two months," Gasparyan told reporters. In June, Karapetyan, the owner of Tashir Group, expressed support for the Armenian Apostolic Church amid its tensions with the Armenian government. On June 18, a court in Yerevan arrested him for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia. The businessman pleaded not guilty and called the Armenian authorities insolvent. His position in support of the church dissatisfied Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who posted several posts on social media with insults against the clergy and benefactors of the church. On August 11, the Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia found the businessman's June detention unlawful. According to Karapetyan's lawyer Liana Gasparyan, the appeals court thus confirmed the fact of the businessman's illegal and unjustified detention, which, she said, is "only one of the illegal actions committed in this criminal process."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250811/armenian-court-of-appeal-rules-detention-of-businessman-karapetyan-unlawful-1122594327.html

armenia

yerevan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

armenia chuch crackdown, armenia chuch arrests, karapetyan arrest, karapetyan case