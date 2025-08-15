https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/gagauz-parliament-delays-announcement-of-regional-legislative-election-date-1122618511.html

Gagauz Parliament Delays Announcement of Regional Legislative Election Date

The People's Assembly of Gagauzia, an autonomous Moldovan region, agreed at its Friday session to postpone the vote on the date of the next legislative elections, Gagauz parliament speaker Dmitry Konstantinov said, citing legal contradictions.

The current assembly was elected in 2021. Under the autonomy's law, elections are held every four years. Lawmakers were divided in their opinion on the date of the next elections, with some saying they should be held on November 16, while others proposed postponing them to 2026. The law requires the election to be approved by the Court of Appeal in the Gagauz capital of Comrat, which was abolished by a decision of the Moldovan government in Chisinau, Konstantinov added. People in Gagauzia have repeatedly asked the Moldovan parliament to identify the court responsible for validating the mandates of Gagauzian lawmakers. After heated discussions, the lawmakers decided that they cannot afford to launch the electoral process, citing the risk of a contested election. They expect Moldova to address the issue after the parliamentary elections in September. The Moldovan government has been criticized for cracking down on the opposition and arbitrarily arresting its leaders. Opposition lawmakers have been routinely detained at Moldovan airports for visiting Russia, while criminal cases continue piling up against government critics. The government has also blocked over 100 Telegram channels and shut down more than a dozen media outlets, including Sputnik Moldova and several major TV channels.

