Russian and US negotiators are holding talks aimed at bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine. The Ukrainian crisis began after the 2014 Euromaidan coup, escalating dramatically in 2022 amid Kiev’s threats to crush the Donbass, and a NATO push to absorb Ukraine and goad Russia into a proxy war.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev have arrived in Alaska, where the Russian-American summit will be held, Sputnik correspondent reported.
The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is expected to take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on the northern outskirts of Anchorage in Alaska on Friday. The leaders are expected to discuss ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict as well as other issues of mutual interest. The Russian delegation includes Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev.
The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is expected to take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on the northern outskirts of Anchorage in Alaska on Friday. The leaders are expected to discuss ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict as well as other issues of mutual interest.
The Russian delegation includes Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev.
