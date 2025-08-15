https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/lavrov-ambassador-to-us-darchiev-arrived-in-alaska-1122614091.html

Lavrov, Ambassador to US Darchiev Arrived in Alaska

Lavrov, Ambassador to US Darchiev Arrived in Alaska

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev have arrived in Alaska, where the Russian-American summit will be held, Sputnik correspondent reported.

2025-08-15T03:19+0000

2025-08-15T03:19+0000

2025-08-15T03:59+0000

russia-us talks on ukraine settlement

sergey lavrov

donald trump

andrei belousov

alaska

russia

russian direct investment fund (rdif)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/07/1122406591_0:0:3027:1703_1920x0_80_0_0_53a55c334ba888bd3c0d92128e07bf97.jpg

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is expected to take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on the northern outskirts of Anchorage in Alaska on Friday. The leaders are expected to discuss ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict as well as other issues of mutual interest. The Russian delegation includes Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/alaska-summit-could-help-reset-russia-us-relations---rdif-head-1122612917.html

alaska

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lavrov trip, russia-us summit, alaska summit, trump-putin meeting, trump-putin talks, russian delegation in alaska