Alaska Summit Could Help Reset Russia-US Relations - RDIF Head

Sputnik International

The upcoming Alaska summit could help reset the relations between Russia and the United States "if the meeting goes well," the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Thursday.

"Well, I think dialogue is very important, and I think it is a very positive meeting for the world, because during the Biden administration, no dialogue was happening. So I think it is very important to hear the Russian position directly, and there is lots of misunderstandings and misinformation about the Russian position, and it is also a chance to sort of reset, if the meeting goes well, US-Russia relations," Dmitriev told CNN.The Kremlin and the White House previously announced that Putin and Trump will meet in Alaska on August 15. As noted by Russian President’s aide Yuri Ushakov, during his visit to Russia, US Special Representative Steve Witkoff mentioned the possibility of a trilateral meeting involving Putin, Trump, and Volodymyr Zelensky. However, the Russian side left it without comment, suggesting that focus should remain on preparing the bilateral summit. Putin himself has said that a meeting with Zelensky is possible, but conditions for such talks are far from being met. Ahead of the Putin-Trump summit, Zelensky declared that he would not make territorial concessions.

