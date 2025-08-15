International
LIVE UPDATES: Putin & Trump in Alaska for High Stakes Talks
LIVE UPDATES: Putin & Trump in Alaska for High Stakes Talks
The much-anticipated summit began on late Friday at Alaska's Elmendorf-Richardson military base. US envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to Russia paved the way for the...
LIVE UPDATES: Putin & Trump in Alaska for High Stakes Talks

19:00 GMT 15.08.2025 (Updated: 19:28 GMT 15.08.2025)
The much-anticipated summit began on late Friday at Alaska’s Elmendorf-Richardson military base. US envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to Russia paved the way for the meeting. The preparations were made in a very short timeframe.

"Such mutual political will is in short supply these days," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the talks. "It seems unlikely, for example, that we will receive an adequate response from the Europeans."

Schedule
Putin and Trump will start with a one-on-one meeting with interpreters, followed by inter-delegation talks.
Both will make brief opening remarks.
After the discussions, Putin and Trump may hold a joint press conference.
Russian Delegation
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Foreign Policy Advisor Yuri Ushakov
Defense Minister Andrey Belousov
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
Economic Representative Kirill Dmitriev

US Delegation
On Friday, the White House reportedly released the full list of delegates traveling to Alaska:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
Special Envoy Steve Witkoff
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt
CIA director John Ratcliffe
Chief of Staff Susie Wiles
Deputy White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino

The Kremlin stressed the symbolism of holding the meeting near the Fort Richardson National Cemetery in Anchorage, Alaska, where nine Soviet pilots and four personnel who died ferrying US aircraft under the Lend-Lease program from 1942 to 1945 are buried.

