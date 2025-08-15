https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/over-40-police-officers-injured-37-people-detained-at-serbia-protests---interior-minister-1122614379.html

Over 40 Police Officers Injured, 37 People Detained at Serbia Protests - Interior Minister

More than 40 Serbian police officers were injured, at least 37 people were detained during protests overnight to Friday in several cities across the country, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said.

2025-08-15T03:43+0000

2025-08-15T03:43+0000

2025-08-15T04:03+0000

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Thursday evening that protesters destroyed the office of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) in Novi Sad, and there were also incidents in Belgrade and other cities. He said the most serious situation developed in Novi Sad, where the police used riot gear against demonstrators. Serbian media reported on Thursday, citing law enforcement agencies, that arrests of riot participants were taking place during the day in several cities. Student and opposition protests began in Serbia after the canopy collapsed at a train station in Novi Sad on November 1, 2024, killing 16 people. On December 30, 2024, the Supreme Prosecutor's Office in Novi Sad filed charges against former Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Goran Vesić and 12 other people in connection with the canopy collapse. The government has made thousands of documents related to the reconstruction of the station publicly available. The country's leadership calls on the opposition forces to engage in dialogue, but this call remains unanswered.

2025

