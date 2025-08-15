https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/over-40-police-officers-injured-37-people-detained-at-serbia-protests---interior-minister-1122614379.html
03:43 GMT 15.08.2025 (Updated: 04:03 GMT 15.08.2025)
More than 40 Serbian police officers were injured, at least 37 people were detained during protests overnight to Friday in several cities across the country, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Thursday evening that protesters destroyed the office of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) in Novi Sad, and there were also incidents in Belgrade and other cities.
"At least 42 police officers were injured, most of them in Belgrade. Some received serious injuries, broken arms and legs from strong blows... So far, 37 people have been detained," Dacic said at a briefing at the Interior Ministry early on Friday.
He said the most serious situation developed in Novi Sad, where the police used riot gear against demonstrators.
Serbian media reported on Thursday, citing law enforcement agencies, that arrests of riot participants were taking place during the day in several cities.
Student and opposition protests began in Serbia after the canopy collapsed at a train station in Novi Sad on November 1, 2024, killing 16 people.
On December 30, 2024, the Supreme Prosecutor's Office in Novi Sad filed charges against former Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Goran Vesić and 12 other people in connection with the canopy collapse. The government has made thousands of documents related to the reconstruction of the station publicly available. The country's leadership calls on the opposition forces to engage in dialogue, but this call remains unanswered.