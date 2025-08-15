https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/putin-arrives-in-alaska-where-he-will-hold-talks-with-trump-1122622124.html

Putin Arrives in Alaska, Where He Will Hold Talks With Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Alaska, where he will hold talks with US President Donald Trump, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Friday.

Putin became the first Russian leader to visit Alaska.The meeting between the leaders will take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage. The talks will begin in a narrow format, after which delegation members will join the leaders. The expanded talks are expected to continue in a working breakfast format, followed by a joint press conference where Putin and Trump will summarize the summit.According to the Kremlin, the central topic of the meeting will be resolving the Ukrainian crisis. Broader issues related to peace and security, as well as current and urgent international and regional matters, will also be discussed. The leaders are expected to exchange views on the further development of bilateral cooperation, including in the trade and economic sphere. Moscow believes that there is enormous, untapped potential in this area.

