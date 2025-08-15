https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/putin-trump-talks-might-take-at-least-6-7-hours-1122620989.html

Putin-Trump Talks Might Take at Least 6-7 Hours

The negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska could take at least six to seven hours, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"In general, one can imagine that, of course, at least six to seven hours will be spent on this," Peskov told the Channel One broadcaster. Firstly, there will be a one-on-one conversation, which will be held with the participation of aides, then the delegations will join the talks, the spokesman also said. The Russian side expects the meeting to end productively, Peskov added.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump will meet at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on the northern outskirts of Anchorage in Alaska later in the day. According to the White House, the meeting will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time (19:00 GMT). The Kremlin announced that the summit would start with a one-on-one conversation between the two presidents, who will be later joined by five envoys of the delegations from each side. The central topic of the meeting will be the resolution of the Ukraine crisis.

