https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/rosatom-in-talks-with-iran-on-possibility-of-building-small-nuclear-power-plants-1122615914.html
Rosatom in Talks With Iran on Possibility of Building Small Nuclear Power Plants
Rosatom in Talks With Iran on Possibility of Building Small Nuclear Power Plants
Sputnik International
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is in talks with Iran on the possibility of building small nuclear power plants (NPPs) in the country, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.
2025-08-15T09:32+0000
2025-08-15T09:32+0000
2025-08-15T09:32+0000
world
alexei likhachev
rosatom
russia
iran
nuclear reactor
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104545559_0:294:3119:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8a858bd48f9ce98645a1d8886c622fc2.jpg
"At the beginning of this year, Iranian partners came up with a proposal to expand the agenda from large units to small ones, including small modular reactors. Such negotiations are underway, and I hope that sooner or later agreements will be concluded," Likhachev told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/rosatom-unveils-next-gen-uranium-centrifuge-with-record-efficiency-1122465902.html
russia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104545559_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fd5c4f9e0541367b7e8005f3a0e53495.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian state nuclear corporation, rosatom, nuclear power plants
russian state nuclear corporation, rosatom, nuclear power plants
Rosatom in Talks With Iran on Possibility of Building Small Nuclear Power Plants
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is in talks with Iran on the possibility of building small nuclear power plants (NPPs) in the country, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.
"At the beginning of this year, Iranian partners came up with a proposal to expand the agenda from large units to small ones, including small modular reactors
. Such negotiations are underway, and I hope that sooner or later agreements will be concluded," Likhachev told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.