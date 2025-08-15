https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/rosatom-in-talks-with-iran-on-possibility-of-building-small-nuclear-power-plants-1122615914.html

Rosatom in Talks With Iran on Possibility of Building Small Nuclear Power Plants

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is in talks with Iran on the possibility of building small nuclear power plants (NPPs) in the country, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.

"At the beginning of this year, Iranian partners came up with a proposal to expand the agenda from large units to small ones, including small modular reactors. Such negotiations are underway, and I hope that sooner or later agreements will be concluded," Likhachev told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

