Russia to Set Out Its Position During Talks in Alaska - Lavrov

Russia will set out its clear position during the US-Russia talks in Alaska, and much has already been done on this issue during the visits of US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Russia will set out its clear position during the US-Russia talks in Alaska, and much has already been done on this issue during the visits of US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday. Former Russian Prime Minister Sergei Stepashin says there’s no substitute for face-to-face diplomacy — especially between leaders who already get along. “It’s crucial for our president to personally present Russia’s position to Trump,” Stepashin told Sputnik. He reminded that Putin and Trump have good personal chemistry – something that Donald Trump himself has underscored. Handshakes and direct talks carry more weight than memos or phone calls, Stepashin noted.

