Russia will set out its clear position during the US-Russia talks in Alaska, and much has already been done on this issue during the visits of US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
Russia will set out its clear position during the US-Russia talks in Alaska, and much has already been done on this issue during the visits of US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday. Former Russian Prime Minister Sergei Stepashin says there’s no substitute for face-to-face diplomacy — especially between leaders who already get along. “It’s crucial for our president to personally present Russia’s position to Trump,” Stepashin told Sputnik. He reminded that Putin and Trump have good personal chemistry – something that Donald Trump himself has underscored. Handshakes and direct talks carry more weight than memos or phone calls, Stepashin noted.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will hold a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on the northern outskirts of Anchorage in Alaska on Friday, marking the first face-to-face meeting since Trump’s reelection and their last summit in 2019.
"We never make any plans in advance. We know that we have arguments, we have a clear, understandable position. We will outline it. Much has already been done here during Steve Witkoff's visits, the president [Putin] said so. Witkoff spoke on behalf of President Trump. I hope that we will continue this very useful conversation today," Lavrov told Russian media.
Former Russian Prime Minister Sergei Stepashin says there’s no substitute for face-to-face diplomacy — especially between leaders who already get along.
“It’s crucial for our president to personally present Russia’s position to Trump,” Stepashin told Sputnik. He reminded that Putin and Trump have good personal chemistry – something that Donald Trump himself has underscored.
Handshakes and direct talks carry more weight than memos or phone calls, Stepashin noted.
“Next, as I understand it, a meeting with the Ukrainian side will be arranged. Although I always have doubts about Zelensky’s legitimacy,” said the ex-PM.