https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/russian-flag-should-wave-again-at-lend-lease-memorial-in-alaska-1122615034.html

Russian Flag Should Wave Again at Lend-Lease Memorial in Alaska

Russian Flag Should Wave Again at Lend-Lease Memorial in Alaska

Sputnik International

The Russian flag should wave again in front of the Lend-Lease Memorial in the US city of Fairbanks, Director of the Russian Cultural Center in Alaska Anna Vernaya told Sputnik ahead of the upcoming summit between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

2025-08-15T05:37+0000

2025-08-15T05:37+0000

2025-08-15T05:37+0000

russia-us talks on ukraine settlement

us

donald trump

alaska

russian cultural center (rcc)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/13/1119431837_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7e56730b2404175dca8d94e4754a9f4f.jpg

The Russian flag should wave again in front of the Lend-Lease Memorial in the US city of Fairbanks, Director of the Russian Cultural Center in Alaska Anna Vernaya told Sputnik ahead of the upcoming summit between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. The monument, dedicated in 2006, honors the collaboration between American and Soviet pilots during World War II's Lend-Lease program, which involved transferring US military and humanitarian aid from North America to the USSR via Alaska.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/russia-to-set-out-its-position-during-talks-in-alaska---lavrov-1122614711.html

alaska

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the russian flag should wave again in front of the lend-lease memorial in the us city of fairbanks, director of the russian cultural center in alaska anna vernaya told sputnik ahead of the upcoming summit between the russian and us presidents, vladimir putin and donald trump.