Russian Flag Should Wave Again at Lend-Lease Memorial in Alaska
The Russian flag should wave again in front of the Lend-Lease Memorial in the US city of Fairbanks, Director of the Russian Cultural Center in Alaska Anna Vernaya told Sputnik ahead of the upcoming summit between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.
The Russian flag should wave again in front of the Lend-Lease Memorial in the US city of Fairbanks, Director of the Russian Cultural Center in Alaska Anna Vernaya told Sputnik ahead of the upcoming summit between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. The monument, dedicated in 2006, honors the collaboration between American and Soviet pilots during World War II's Lend-Lease program, which involved transferring US military and humanitarian aid from North America to the USSR via Alaska.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will hold a meeting in Alaska. The summit will discuss the settlement of the Ukraine crisis, at the same time broaching broader issues of ensuring peace and security, as well as current and most pressing international and regional matters.
The Russian flag should wave again in front of the Lend-Lease Memorial in the US city of Fairbanks, Director of the Russian Cultural Center in Alaska Anna Vernaya told Sputnik ahead of the upcoming summit between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.
“The Russian flag should be represented again at the Lend-Lease Memorial in Fairbanks,” Vernaya said.
The monument, dedicated in 2006, honors the collaboration between American and Soviet pilots during World War II's Lend-Lease program, which involved transferring US military and humanitarian aid from North America to the USSR via Alaska.