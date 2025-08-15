International
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
Russian and US negotiators are holding talks aimed at bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine. The Ukrainian crisis began after the 2014 Euromaidan coup, escalating dramatically in 2022 amid Kiev’s threats to crush the Donbass, and a NATO push to absorb Ukraine and goad Russia into a proxy war.
Russian Flag Should Wave Again at Lend-Lease Memorial in Alaska
The Russian flag should wave again in front of the Lend-Lease Memorial in the US city of Fairbanks, Director of the Russian Cultural Center in Alaska Anna Vernaya told Sputnik ahead of the upcoming summit between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.
The Russian flag should wave again in front of the Lend-Lease Memorial in the US city of Fairbanks, Director of the Russian Cultural Center in Alaska Anna Vernaya told Sputnik ahead of the upcoming summit between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. The monument, dedicated in 2006, honors the collaboration between American and Soviet pilots during World War II's Lend-Lease program, which involved transferring US military and humanitarian aid from North America to the USSR via Alaska.
05:37 GMT 15.08.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will hold a meeting in Alaska. The summit will discuss the settlement of the Ukraine crisis, at the same time broaching broader issues of ensuring peace and security, as well as current and most pressing international and regional matters.
The Russian flag should wave again in front of the Lend-Lease Memorial in the US city of Fairbanks, Director of the Russian Cultural Center in Alaska Anna Vernaya told Sputnik ahead of the upcoming summit between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.
“The Russian flag should be represented again at the Lend-Lease Memorial in Fairbanks,” Vernaya said.
The monument, dedicated in 2006, honors the collaboration between American and Soviet pilots during World War II's Lend-Lease program, which involved transferring US military and humanitarian aid from North America to the USSR via Alaska.
