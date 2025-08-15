https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/south-korea-will-not-seek-to-absorb-north-as-part-of-unification---president-1122616197.html

South Korea Will Not Seek to Absorb North as Part of Unification - President

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung said on Friday that the South was not seeking to "absorb" the North in its unification drive and was prepared to restore military and humanitarian ties with Pyongyang.

"We do not seek any form of 'absorption' and have no intention of engaging in hostile actions," Lee said during a speech that marked the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule. Seoul intends to "gradually restore" the September 2019 military agreement on tension reduction with North Korea in order to prevent accidental clashes and build military trust, the president said, adding that the North and the South are not enemies. The South Korean president added that the confrontation between Seoul and Pyongyang hindered the South's economic progress and called for an end to "old Cold War thinking" and a new era of peace on the Korean Peninsula. "We know that maintaining enmity benefits neither the people of the North nor the people of the South. Far more important than winning a fight or avoiding a fight is creating a situation where fighting is not needed at all," the president stated. The 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation should be a moment to "end the era of enmity and confrontation" and begin a new era of peaceful coexistence and shared prosperity, he said. Lee has advocated for a thaw in the relations with North Korea since taking office in June, calling on civil society groups to stop distributing anti-North Korean leaflets. In June, South Korea and North Korea suspended broadcasts of military propaganda over loudspeakers along their borders. In July, South Korea completely stopped broadcasting anti-North Korean programs on TV and radio, which had been vocally critical of the North Korean government for decades. South Korea's Ministry of Unification has also allowed its citizens to contact North Korean citizens with prior notice. Kim Yo Jong, a senior North Korean official and the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, criticized the proposal to return to dialogue and cooperation, arguing that Seoul stuck to its old habits despite loud words, maintaining a military alliance with the United States and continuing anti-North policies.

