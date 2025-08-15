International
Trump's Lavish Reception for Russian Delegation Signals High Expectations for Talks
Trump's Lavish Reception for Russian Delegation Signals High Expectations for Talks
The format and protocol of the Russian delegation's reception in Alaska highlight Trump's special regard for his Russian guests, according to Alexey Martynov
He suggested that the lavish reception, with its carefully orchestrated details, signals that "things could go back to the way they were," drawing historical parallels to the 1973 meeting between Leonid Brezhnev and Richard Nixon.
20:46 GMT 15.08.2025
The format and protocol of the Russian delegation's reception in Alaska highlight Trump’s special regard for his Russian guests, according to Alexey Martynov, Director of the International Institute of Contemporary States.

"Trump, an experienced businessman, knows how to impress, and the level of attention given to the Russian delegation stands out. No political guests have received such treatment during the past six months of his presidency. This sends a clear message: these are his main guests, and he has high hopes for the upcoming talks," Martynov told Sputnik.

He suggested that the lavish reception, with its carefully orchestrated details, signals that “things could go back to the way they were,” drawing historical parallels to the 1973 meeting between Leonid Brezhnev and Richard Nixon.
