UK Exports to US Hit 3-Year Low Amid Trade Tariffs

Exports of UK goods to the United States fell by more than 13% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025 to hit a three-year low, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said.

"Tariff effects are clearly being felt by companies exporting to the US. Total goods exports across the Atlantic for Q2 2025 were 13.5% lower than a year ago ... This was the first full quarter of the ‘reciprocal’ US tariffs, which add an extra 10% to most UK sectors, from food and drink to chemicals. The effect of these higher costs is becoming clear, with the lowest levels of goods exports to the US for 3 years," the BCC said in a statement on Thursday, commenting on the latest ONS trade data. In absolute terms, the export of British goods fell by 2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion). In June, US President Donald Trump announced a US-UK trade agreement. The United Kingdom became the first country to conclude an agreement with the US after Trump introduced trade tariffs. As a result of the deal, US tariffs on some British goods were reduced to 10%, while on others they were completely eliminated. However, the terms of the agreement regarding the export of British steel and aluminum to the US have not yet been determined and these goods are subject to 25% tariffs.

