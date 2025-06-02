https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/uk-aims-to-slash-us-steel-tariffs-as-trump-raises-bar-to-50-1122171927.html
UK Aims to Slash US Steel Tariffs as Trump Raises Bar to 50%
UK Aims to Slash US Steel Tariffs as Trump Raises Bar to 50%
Sputnik International
UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds will ask the US for a quick steel deal next week, the Financial Times reported.
2025-06-02T10:12+0000
2025-06-02T10:12+0000
2025-06-02T10:12+0000
economy
donald trump
united kingdom (uk)
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/0c/1121863478_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_f7b7d757366739e34dfa95d4a3e57bf0.jpg
On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said he was raising tariffs on US steel imports to 50% in order to strengthen domestic steel industry. Reynolds will call on the US administration to quickly conclude a deal to reduce tariffs on British steel exports to zero, the publication's said. Reynolds will meet next week with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the OECD meeting in Paris and try to agree on the timing of the implementation of the so-called Economic Prosperity Deal. The publication emphasizes that the consequences of Trump's threats for the British steel industry are not yet clear, but "the outlook does not look good." British officials admit that even if trade deals are successfully concluded, it usually takes several months for them to come into force.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250225/can-blaming-china-deflect-harm-of-us-steel-aluminum-tariffs-on-allies-1121599761.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/0c/1121863478_173:0:2902:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d31ea187a0e1e43d702573cb26e1bbb6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
uk, us, british steel, steel tariffs, trump tariffs
uk, us, british steel, steel tariffs, trump tariffs
UK Aims to Slash US Steel Tariffs as Trump Raises Bar to 50%
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds will ask the US for a quick steel deal next week, the Financial Times reported.
On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said he was raising tariffs
on US steel imports to 50% in order to strengthen domestic steel industry.
Reynolds will call on the US administration to quickly conclude a deal to reduce tariffs on British steel
exports to zero, the publication's said.
Reynolds will meet next week with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the OECD meeting in Paris and try to agree on the timing of the implementation of the so-called Economic Prosperity Deal.
The publication emphasizes that the consequences of Trump's threats for the British steel industry are not yet clear, but "the outlook does not look good." British officials admit that even if trade deals are successfully concluded, it usually takes several months for them to come into force.