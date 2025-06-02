International
Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul Underway for Over an Hour
UK Aims to Slash US Steel Tariffs as Trump Raises Bar to 50%
UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds will ask the US for a quick steel deal next week, the Financial Times reported.
On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said he was raising tariffs on US steel imports to 50% in order to strengthen domestic steel industry. Reynolds will call on the US administration to quickly conclude a deal to reduce tariffs on British steel exports to zero, the publication's said. Reynolds will meet next week with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the OECD meeting in Paris and try to agree on the timing of the implementation of the so-called Economic Prosperity Deal. The publication emphasizes that the consequences of Trump's threats for the British steel industry are not yet clear, but "the outlook does not look good." British officials admit that even if trade deals are successfully concluded, it usually takes several months for them to come into force.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds will ask the US for a quick steel deal next week, the Financial Times reported.
On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said he was raising tariffs on US steel imports to 50% in order to strengthen domestic steel industry.
Reynolds will call on the US administration to quickly conclude a deal to reduce tariffs on British steel exports to zero, the publication's said.
In this Thursday, June 28, 2018, file photo senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing steel at the U.S. Steel Granite City Works facility in Granite City, Ill. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2025
World
Can ‘Blaming China’ Deflect Harm of US Steel, Aluminum Tariffs on Allies?
25 February, 11:53 GMT
Reynolds will meet next week with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the OECD meeting in Paris and try to agree on the timing of the implementation of the so-called Economic Prosperity Deal.
The publication emphasizes that the consequences of Trump's threats for the British steel industry are not yet clear, but "the outlook does not look good." British officials admit that even if trade deals are successfully concluded, it usually takes several months for them to come into force.
