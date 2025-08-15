https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/white-house-calls-putin-trump-summit-in-alaska-historic-1122620391.html

White House Calls Putin-Trump Summit in Alaska ‘Historic’

White House Calls Putin-Trump Summit in Alaska ‘Historic’

The White House on Friday called the summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska "historic."

"President Donald J. Trump Departs Washington, D.C., for Alaska for a Historic Summit," the White House said on X. Meanwhile, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy said that the Arctic state made sense as a place to host such a meeting, adding that it was once a Russian territory a long time ago. The governor also said that Alaskans were not worried about threats. "We have got a robust military, so we sleep well at night," he said. The meeting between Putin and Trump is expected to take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on the northern outskirts of Anchorage in Alaska on Friday. This is the leaders' first face-to-face meeting since Trump’s reelection and their last summit in 2019. According to the White House, the meeting will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time (19:00 GMT). The leaders are expected to discuss ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict as well as other issues of mutual interest. The Russian delegation includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev.

