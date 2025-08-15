https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/trump-plans-to-greet-putin-personally-upon-arrival-at-place-of-talks-in-alaska---reports-1122617384.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump intends to host Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska with the highest honors and plans to personally greet him upon arrival at the place of negotiations, US media reported on Friday, citing two senior administration officials.
The meeting between Putin and Trump will take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, on the northern outskirts of Anchorage in Alaska, on Friday. The leaders are expected to discuss ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, as well as other issues of mutual interest.
Trump plans to roll out the red carpet for Putin's arrival at the base
, the broadcaster reported, adding that the details of the meeting are being finalized.