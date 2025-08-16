https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/putin-trump-summit-large-step-towards-multipolarity---russian-philosopher-dugin-1122631564.html

Putin-Trump Summit Large Step Towards Multipolarity - Russian Philosopher Dugin

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska is a significant achievement and a large step towards a multipolar world order, Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin said on Saturday.

"Tonight, the president of our great country showed Trump, the president of another great country, that Russia is a party to be reckoned with. Therefore, we cannot be forced to do things that anyone wants, be it the West or Trump. They have to negotiate with us, and it is a completely different approach. This is a huge achievement and a large step towards multipolarity," Dugin said at a media forum in Solnechnogorsk. On Friday, Putin and Trump met in Anchorage, Alaska for three-on-three format talks that lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. In addition to the presidents, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov, and the United States by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

