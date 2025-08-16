https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/us-russia-made-first-step-towards-progress-on-ukraine--ex-lt-governor-of-alaska-1122626754.html
US, Russia Made First Step Towards Progress on Ukraine – Ex-Lt. Governor of Alaska
The United States and Russia made the first step towards the resolution of the Ukraine crisis during the meeting between presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska, former Lieutenant-Governor of Alaska Loren Leman told Sputnik.
“The attitude that I have heard come out of it is encouraging. I was waiting for this summit with high hopes that it would get to peace and stop the killing. What I am hearing so far is the first progress for this first step, and that is good,” Leman said. He pointed out that now it is important to bring in Ukraine and the EU to get closer to peace. Trump and Putin held a summit in Alaska on Friday. The meeting took place at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage. The talks were held in a narrow format "three on three" and lasted two hours and 45 minutes. The meeting was attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov from the Russian side, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US special envoy Steve Witkoff from the US side.
The United States and Russia made the first step towards the resolution of the Ukraine crisis during the meeting between presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska, former Lieutenant-Governor of Alaska Loren Leman told Sputnik.
“The attitude that I have heard come out of it is encouraging. I was waiting for this summit with high hopes that it would get to peace and stop the killing. What I am hearing so far is the first progress for this first step, and that is good,” Leman said.
He pointed out that now it is important to bring in Ukraine and the EU to get closer to peace.
Trump and Putin held a summit in Alaska on Friday.
The meeting took place at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage. The talks were held in a narrow format "three on three" and lasted two hours and 45 minutes.
The meeting was attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov from the Russian side, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US special envoy Steve Witkoff from the US side.