International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/putin-trump-summit-shows-chancellor-merz-drove-germany-into-political-outskirts---afd-1122633085.html
Putin-Trump Summit Shows Chancellor Merz Drove Germany Into 'Political Outskirts' - AfD
Putin-Trump Summit Shows Chancellor Merz Drove Germany Into 'Political Outskirts' - AfD
Sputnik International
The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska has demonstrated that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz let his country slide into "political outskirts," Alice Weidel, a co-leader of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said.
2025-08-16T18:25+0000
2025-08-16T18:25+0000
world
vladimir putin
donald trump
friedrich merz
germany
alternative fuer deutschland (afd)
putin-trump meeting in alaska
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1d/1122153922_0:0:3070:1726_1920x0_80_0_0_3062b24b2a58a792dafbee9959aed1fd.jpg
"The summit in Alaska was an important step toward de-escalation. This is how realpolitik works. It also showed that Merz has maneuvered our country into political outskirts," Weidel wrote on X. The AfD leader called on the German authorities to support Washington's peace initiative, promote German diplomacy and defend the country's own interests. On Friday, Putin and Trump met in Anchorage, Alaska for three-on-three format talks that lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. In addition to the presidents, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov, and the United States by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/visit-to-alaska-was-timely-and-very-useful---putin-1122631682.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1d/1122153922_20:0:2751:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d2aa441ebf86f2ccd61924af2ce0d3a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
alaska summit, putin-trump alaska meeting, german chancellor merz, afd party
alaska summit, putin-trump alaska meeting, german chancellor merz, afd party

Putin-Trump Summit Shows Chancellor Merz Drove Germany Into 'Political Outskirts' - AfD

18:25 GMT 16.08.2025
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberGermany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz attends a news conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 28, 2025.
Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz attends a news conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2025
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska has demonstrated that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz let his country slide into "political outskirts," Alice Weidel, a co-leader of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said on Saturday.
"The summit in Alaska was an important step toward de-escalation. This is how realpolitik works. It also showed that Merz has maneuvered our country into political outskirts," Weidel wrote on X.
The AfD leader called on the German authorities to support Washington's peace initiative, promote German diplomacy and defend the country's own interests.
Putin holds a meeting in the Kremlin following Russian-American talks in Alaska - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2025
World
Visit to Alaska Was Timely and Very Useful - Putin
15:16 GMT
On Friday, Putin and Trump met in Anchorage, Alaska for three-on-three format talks that lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. In addition to the presidents, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov, and the United States by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала