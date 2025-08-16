https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/putin-trump-summit-shows-chancellor-merz-drove-germany-into-political-outskirts---afd-1122633085.html
The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska has demonstrated that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz let his country slide into "political outskirts," Alice Weidel, a co-leader of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska has demonstrated that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz let his country slide into "political outskirts," Alice Weidel, a co-leader of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said on Saturday.
"The summit in Alaska was an important step toward de-escalation. This is how realpolitik works. It also showed that Merz has maneuvered our country into political outskirts," Weidel wrote on X.
The AfD leader called on the German authorities to support Washington's peace initiative, promote German diplomacy and defend the country's own interests.
On Friday, Putin and Trump met in Anchorage, Alaska for three-on-three format talks that lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. In addition to the presidents, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov, and the United States by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.