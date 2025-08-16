https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/visit-to-alaska-was-timely-and-very-useful---putin-1122631682.html
Visit to Alaska Was Timely and Very Useful - Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday described his trip to Alaska to meet with US President Donald Trump as "timely and very useful."
On Friday, Putin and Trump met in Anchorage, Alaska for a three-on-three format talks that lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. In addition to the presidents, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov, and the United States by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
Visit to Alaska Was Timely and Very Useful - Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday described his trip to Alaska to meet with US President Donald Trump as "timely and very useful."
"I want to immediately note that the visit was timely and very useful," Putin said during a meeting following the Russia-US summit.
Eliminating the root causes of the crisis in Ukraine should be the foundation of its resolution, Vladimir Putin said.
"Eliminating these root causes should be the basis for the resolution," said the president during a meeting following the Russia-US summit.
Putin mentioned that during his talks with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, they discussed a possible resolution to the Ukrainian crisis based on fairness. He noted that the summit provided an opportunity to calmly and thoroughly present Russia's position.
"We haven’t had direct negotiations of this kind at this level for a long time. I repeat, it was an opportunity to calmly and thoroughly outline our position once again," Putin said during the meeting.
The conversation in Alaska brings us closer to the necessary solutions, Putin added. He described his discussion with US President Donald Trump at the Alaska meeting as frank.
“The conversation was very open and substantive, and in my opinion, it brings us closer to the necessary decisions,” Putin said.
Russia would like to resolve all issues concerning Ukraine through peaceful means, President Putin stated. He also mentioned that he would provide detailed information about the conversation with President Trump during the meeting following the negotiations.
“We discussed practically all areas of interaction with US President Donald Trump,” Putin said. “I will now give you a detailed account of the entire conversation, and if there are any questions, I will gladly answer them,” he added.
Russia respects the US administration’s position on the urgent need to end hostilities in Ukraine, Putin stated on Saturday.
“Of course, we respect the position of the US administration, which sees the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities. And we also want this, we would like to move towards resolving all issues through peaceful means,” he concluded during the meeting.
On Friday, Putin and Trump met in Anchorage, Alaska
for a three-on-three format talks that lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. In addition to the presidents, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov, and the United States by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.