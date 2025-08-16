https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/visit-to-alaska-was-timely-and-very-useful---putin-1122631682.html

Visit to Alaska Was Timely and Very Useful - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday described his trip to Alaska to meet with US President Donald Trump as "timely and very useful."

"I want to immediately note that the visit was timely and very useful," Putin said during a meeting following the Russia-US summit.Eliminating the root causes of the crisis in Ukraine should be the foundation of its resolution, Vladimir Putin said.Putin mentioned that during his talks with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, they discussed a possible resolution to the Ukrainian crisis based on fairness. He noted that the summit provided an opportunity to calmly and thoroughly present Russia's position."We haven’t had direct negotiations of this kind at this level for a long time. I repeat, it was an opportunity to calmly and thoroughly outline our position once again," Putin said during the meeting.The conversation in Alaska brings us closer to the necessary solutions, Putin added. He described his discussion with US President Donald Trump at the Alaska meeting as frank.Russia would like to resolve all issues concerning Ukraine through peaceful means, President Putin stated. He also mentioned that he would provide detailed information about the conversation with President Trump during the meeting following the negotiations.Russia respects the US administration’s position on the urgent need to end hostilities in Ukraine, Putin stated on Saturday.On Friday, Putin and Trump met in Anchorage, Alaska for a three-on-three format talks that lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. In addition to the presidents, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov, and the United States by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

