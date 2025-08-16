https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/trump-hails-alaska-summit-as-perfect-10-1122625562.html
Trump Hails Alaska Summit as Perfect 10
President Donald Trump revealed significant progress toward a Ukraine settlement while warning that Zelensky must "make a deal" in a pivotal Fox News interview following his Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin.
Trump emphasized that the ball is now in Ukraine’s court, stating Zelensky must confront the reality that he has a lot to lose by prolonging the conflict.The president advised Kiev to negotiate, citing Russia’s superior military and nuclear power as non-negotiable factors demanding pragmatism.European nations were also urged to contribute to the settlement, with Trump noting a "fairly high probability" of success if all parties align.He hinted at personally mediating future Putin-Zelensky talks, framing a resolution as a legacy achievement for both leaders.
03:53 GMT 16.08.2025 (Updated: 03:56 GMT 16.08.2025)
Trump emphasized that the ball is now in Ukraine’s court, stating Zelensky must confront the reality that he has a lot to lose by prolonging the conflict.
The president advised Kiev to negotiate, citing Russia’s superior military and nuclear power as non-negotiable factors demanding pragmatism.
"I think we've agreed on a lot and I can tell you the meeting was a very warm meeting. Between two very important countries. I think we're pretty close to it now look Ukraine has to agree to it. Maybe they'll say no because Biden handed out money like it was candy and Europe gave him a lot of money. We gave him $350 Billion. Europe gave him much less but still a lot $100 Billion"
European nations were also urged to contribute to the settlement, with Trump noting a "fairly high probability" of success if all parties align.
He hinted at personally mediating future Putin-Zelensky talks, framing a resolution as a legacy achievement for both leaders.