UN Secretary-General Welcomes Russia-US Summit in Alaska
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the Russia-US summit in Alaska, his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik.
"We've taken note of Friday’s summit in Alaska between the Presidents of the United States and the Russian Federation. We welcome continued constructive dialogue among Member States," Dujarric said.
Guterres reiterates his call for an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire as a first step toward peace in Ukraine, he added.
"The United Nations stands ready to support all meaningful efforts to that end," the spokesperson concluded.
The meeting between Putin and Trump took place at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage, Alaska. The talks were held in a narrow format "three on three" and lasted two hours and 45 minutes.
The meeting was attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov from the Russian side, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US special envoy Steve Witkoff from the US side.