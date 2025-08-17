https://sputnikglobe.com/20250817/europe-marginalized-after-putin-trump-summit---british-professor-1122633697.html

Europe Marginalized after Putin-Trump Summit - British Professor

The recent summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump underscores Europe's waning geopolitical influence, British professor and the director of the Forum for Democracy International, John Laughland, told Sputnik.

He noted that European leaders had attempted to shape the summit's outcome but "failed spectacularly." Professor Laughland further emphasized that European nations were likely to persist in their efforts to undermine US-Russia negotiations as they wanted the war to continue. On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron, along with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, planned to hold another meeting of the "coalition of the willing" via video link on Sunday. That same day, Zelensky confirmed a planned visit to the United States on August 18 to meet with Trump.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump held talks in Alaska. The leaders met at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base. Their narrow-format talks in the "three-by-three" format lasted two hours and 45 minutes. The Russian side was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov. The United States was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US leader's special representative Steve Witkoff.

