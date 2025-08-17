International
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
Russian and US negotiators are holding talks aimed at bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine. The Ukrainian crisis began after the 2014 Euromaidan coup, escalating dramatically in 2022 amid Kiev’s threats to crush the Donbass, and a NATO push to absorb Ukraine and goad Russia into a proxy war.
Europe Marginalized after Putin-Trump Summit - British Professor
Europe Marginalized after Putin-Trump Summit - British Professor
Sputnik International
The recent summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump underscores Europe's waning geopolitical influence, British professor and the director of the Forum for Democracy International, John Laughland, told Sputnik.
He noted that European leaders had attempted to shape the summit's outcome but "failed spectacularly." Professor Laughland further emphasized that European nations were likely to persist in their efforts to undermine US-Russia negotiations as they wanted the war to continue. On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron, along with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, planned to hold another meeting of the "coalition of the willing" via video link on Sunday. That same day, Zelensky confirmed a planned visit to the United States on August 18 to meet with Trump.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump held talks in Alaska. The leaders met at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base. Their narrow-format talks in the "three-by-three" format lasted two hours and 45 minutes. The Russian side was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov. The United States was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US leader's special representative Steve Witkoff.
03:56 GMT 17.08.2025 (Updated: 04:41 GMT 17.08.2025)
The recent summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump underscores Europe's waning geopolitical influence, British professor and the director of the Forum for Democracy International, John Laughland, told Sputnik.
"Nobody knows, of course, what they really said to each other, but what they have said in public shows, once again that the Europeans have completely marginalized themselves," Laughland said in an interview on the sidelines of a political conference organized by the Ron Paul Institute in Washington, DC.
He noted that European leaders had attempted to shape the summit's outcome but "failed spectacularly."
Professor Laughland further emphasized that European nations were likely to persist in their efforts to undermine US-Russia negotiations as they wanted the war to continue.
On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron, along with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, planned to hold another meeting of the "coalition of the willing" via video link on Sunday. That same day, Zelensky confirmed a planned visit to the United States on August 18 to meet with Trump.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump held talks in Alaska. The leaders met at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base. Their narrow-format talks in the "three-by-three" format lasted two hours and 45 minutes. The Russian side was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov. The United States was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US leader's special representative Steve Witkoff.
