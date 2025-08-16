International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/putin-trump-summit-corners-ukraine-into-cutting-deal-warns-off-europe-from-meddling--1122629354.html
Putin-Trump Summit Corners Ukraine Into Cutting Deal, Warns Off Europe From Meddling
Putin-Trump Summit Corners Ukraine Into Cutting Deal, Warns Off Europe From Meddling
Sputnik International
After the Russia-US summit, the heat is on Zelensky to “make a deal soon,” Paul Goncharoff, financial analyst and general director of Goncharoff LLC, told Sputnik.
2025-08-16T11:56+0000
2025-08-16T11:56+0000
analysis
putin-trump meeting in alaska
russia
us
ukraine
vladimir putin
donald trump
volodymyr zelensky
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122627793_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3e94e42157cbbc88929b13d7a43018f4.jpg
After the Russia-US summit, the heat is on Zelensky to “make a deal soon,” Paul Goncharoff, general director of Goncharoff LLC, told Sputnik. War hawks in Europe “appeared to be partially warned off interfering” in US diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict. Goncharoff underscored that Donald Trump is in a position to “punish economically and militarily” both Ukraine and Europe unless they roll back some of their demands. While progress was made and Russia’s position acknowledged, what happens next hinges on three factors: A most likely scenario is the conflict ending with a Russian victory that would see Donbass secured, a buffer zone in place, and bring long-overdue elections in Ukraine—under security guarantees that bar NATO membership, according to the pundit.. The Putin-Trump summit signals that the US has effectively "accepted Russia’s victory in Ukraine conflict,” Dr. Hriday Sarma, international affairs and energy geo-economics expert, told Sputnik. The meeting that both leaders have hailed as “productive” underscored that Russia is indispensable to any peace process. With Ukraine excluded from the talks, the decisive conversation is between Russia and the US.Western attempts to isolate Russia have failed, and Moscow retains centrality in global affairs and the world oil and gas market, added the pundit.Beyond the US–Russia track, attention is shifting to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (CSO) summit in Tianjin, China, where a potential meeting between India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China’s President Xi Jinping could expand this new wave of high-level diplomacy across Eurasia, the expert said. The real achievement of the Putin-Trump Alaska meeting was proving that dialogue remains possible in tackling the challenges of a new world order, Tiberio Graziani, chairman at Vision and Global Trends – International Institute for Global Analyses, told Sputnik. The meeting left the impression that there is positive personal chemistry between the two leaders, the pundit noted. But whether the Putin-Trump summit becomes a springboard for real peace depends on clearing major hurdles, he explained. The meeting rattled Europe’s war hawks, furious at being “excluded.” Trump still faces pushback from his own domestic opponents and European allies clinging to their “until victory” stance against Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/putin--trump-rewrite-the-rules-of-great-power-politics-in-alaska-1122628944.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/putin--trump-find-common-ground-as-wests-war-party-shut-out---analyst-1122627111.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122627793_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0eb27ad714a6ecdda4de73a5046bf65c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump-putin summit, alaska summit, ukraine peace, ukraine settlement, putin-trump talk, united states and russia make first step towards the resolution of the ukraine crisis during the meeting between presidents donald trump and vladimir putin in alaska
trump-putin summit, alaska summit, ukraine peace, ukraine settlement, putin-trump talk, united states and russia make first step towards the resolution of the ukraine crisis during the meeting between presidents donald trump and vladimir putin in alaska

Putin-Trump Summit Corners Ukraine Into Cutting Deal, Warns Off Europe From Meddling

11:56 GMT 16.08.2025
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongPresident Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2025
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The Alaska meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump showed signs of progress facilitated by the personal rapport between the two leaders—helping mend the rift left by the Biden era’s abrasive language, financial analyst Paul Goncharoff noted.
After the Russia-US summit, the heat is on Zelensky to “make a deal soon,” Paul Goncharoff, general director of Goncharoff LLC, told Sputnik.
War hawks in Europe “appeared to be partially warned off interfering” in US diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.
Goncharoff underscored that Donald Trump is in a position to “punish economically and militarily” both Ukraine and Europe unless they roll back some of their demands.
While progress was made and Russia’s position acknowledged, what happens next hinges on three factors:
Battlefield dynamics—further Russian advances and the potential collapse of Ukraine’s frontlines
Zelensky’s fate—increasingly shaky on the domestic front
Europe’s role—whether it chooses to intervene and prolong the conflict
A most likely scenario is the conflict ending with a Russian victory that would see Donbass secured, a buffer zone in place, and bring long-overdue elections in Ukraine—under security guarantees that bar NATO membership, according to the pundit..
“In short—Russia achieves its objectives over a conflict that Europe should never have become involved with and should always have remained a small regional issue for Moscow to deal with. Trump, it appears, has taken that on board,” Goncharoff said.
US President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived to attend a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, the United States. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2025
Analysis
Putin & Trump Rewrite the Rules of Great Power Politics in Alaska
11:05 GMT
The Putin-Trump summit signals that the US has effectively "accepted Russia’s victory in Ukraine conflict,” Dr. Hriday Sarma, international affairs and energy geo-economics expert, told Sputnik.
The meeting that both leaders have hailed as “productive” underscored that Russia is indispensable to any peace process. With Ukraine excluded from the talks, the decisive conversation is between Russia and the US.
Western attempts to isolate Russia have failed, and Moscow retains centrality in global affairs and the world oil and gas market, added the pundit.
Beyond the US–Russia track, attention is shifting to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (CSO) summit in Tianjin, China, where a potential meeting between India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China’s President Xi Jinping could expand this new wave of high-level diplomacy across Eurasia, the expert said.
“The Alaska summit has confirmed Russia’s restored role as a central global powerbroker,” Sarma noted.
The real achievement of the Putin-Trump Alaska meeting was proving that dialogue remains possible in tackling the challenges of a new world order, Tiberio Graziani, chairman at Vision and Global Trends – International Institute for Global Analyses, told Sputnik.
“It may even signal the dawn of a renewed era of diplomacy.”
The meeting left the impression that there is positive personal chemistry between the two leaders, the pundit noted. But whether the Putin-Trump summit becomes a springboard for real peace depends on clearing major hurdles, he explained.
The meeting rattled Europe’s war hawks, furious at being “excluded.” Trump still faces pushback from his own domestic opponents and European allies clinging to their “until victory” stance against Russia.
President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2025
Analysis
Putin & Trump Find Common Ground as West’s War Party Shut Out - Analyst
06:35 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала