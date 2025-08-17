International
Israeli Military Launches Strikes on Yemen’s Infrastructure Site
Israeli Military Launches Strikes on Yemen’s Infrastructure Site
The strikes were conducted in response to “repeated attacks” by Houthi fighters against the Jewish state, “including the launching of surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs toward Israeli territory.”
2025-08-17T06:56+0000
2025-08-17T06:56+0000
The strikes were conducted in response to “repeated attacks” by Houthi fighters against the Jewish state, “including the launching of surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs toward Israeli territory,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.The developments come as Reuters cited local residents as saying that explosions were heard in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa near a power plant.There were at least two explosions near the plant, the agency said, adding that the causes of the blasts are still unclear.
60
2025
Israeli Military Launches Strikes on Yemen’s Infrastructure Site

06:56 GMT 17.08.2025
The Houthis declared support for Palestine in late 2023. They have launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel since the start of the conflict in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli military has carried out several air raids, hitting numerous targets in Houthi-held parts of Yemen.
The strikes were conducted in response to “repeated attacks” by Houthi fighters against the Jewish state, “including the launching of surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs toward Israeli territory,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.
The developments come as Reuters cited local residents as saying that explosions were heard in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa near a power plant.
There were at least two explosions near the plant, the agency said, adding that the causes of the blasts are still unclear.
