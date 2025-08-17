https://sputnikglobe.com/20250817/israeli-military-launches-strikes-on-yemens-infrastructure-site--1122634410.html

Israeli Military Launches Strikes on Yemen’s Infrastructure Site

The strikes were conducted in response to “repeated attacks” by Houthi fighters against the Jewish state, “including the launching of surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs toward Israeli territory.”

The strikes were conducted in response to “repeated attacks” by Houthi fighters against the Jewish state, “including the launching of surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs toward Israeli territory,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.The developments come as Reuters cited local residents as saying that explosions were heard in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa near a power plant.There were at least two explosions near the plant, the agency said, adding that the causes of the blasts are still unclear.

