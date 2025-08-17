https://sputnikglobe.com/20250817/putin-briefs-his-cis-counterparts-on-russia-us-summit-in-alaska-1122637029.html
Putin Briefs His CIS Counterparts on Russia-US Summit in Alaska
Uzbekistan
Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a phone conversation about the main outcomes of his meeting with US President Donald Trump, the Uzbek leader's press office said on Sunday.
Mirziyoyev supported the reached agreements, and expressed hope for a speedy settlement in Ukraine, it added.
Putin and Mirziyoyev also discussed coordinated measures aimed at maintaining the current momentum of trade and economic cooperation and accelerating the implementation of priority joint projects between Uzbek and Russian enterprises, the statement said, emphasizing the importance of continuing active contacts and exchanges at all levels.
Kazakhstan
Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in which he assessed the results of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, the Kremlin said on Sunday.
The two leaders also discussed a number of topics related to bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of several mutually beneficial joint energy projects, the Kremlin added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, about the results of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, the Kremlin said on Sunday.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. During the call, Putin informed his counterpart about the results of his meeting with the US leader in Anchorage," the statement read.
Lukashenko welcomed the steps taken by Moscow and Washington to peacefully resolve the Ukrainian crisis, the Kremlin also said. He briefed Putin about his own phone call with Trump, which had taken place on August 15, the Kremlin added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a phone conversation about the main outcomes of his meeting with US President Donald Trump, the Uzbek leader's press office said on Sunday.
"Current aspects of the international and bilateral agenda were discussed. The Russian President informed our country's leader about the main results of the Russian-American summit held on August 15 in Anchorage," the press office said in a statement.
Mirziyoyev supported the reached agreements, and expressed hope for a speedy settlement in Ukraine, it added.
Putin and Mirziyoyev also discussed coordinated measures aimed at maintaining the current momentum of trade and economic cooperation and accelerating the implementation of priority joint projects between Uzbek and Russian enterprises, the statement said, emphasizing the importance of continuing active contacts and exchanges at all levels.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in which he assessed the results of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, the Kremlin said on Sunday.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during which he assessed the results of the Russian-US summit in Alaska. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated him on the successful holding of such important negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukrainian crisis in the long term," the statement read.
The two leaders also discussed a number of topics related to bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of several mutually beneficial joint energy projects, the Kremlin added.