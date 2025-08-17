https://sputnikglobe.com/20250817/putin-trump-summit-can-impact-crises-in-other-regions-1122634025.html
Putin-Trump Summit Can Impact Crises in Other Regions
The outcome of the Russian-US talks in Alaska could influence not only the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis but also conflict dynamics in other regions, Lebanese expert on Russian affairs Ahmed Al-Haj Ali told Sputnik.
"The agreements reached may eventually be reflected in other crisis areas in the future, though not immediately, but gradually – including in the Middle East," Al-Haj Ali said.Closer alignment between Moscow and Washington could have a positive effect on the resumption of Iranian-US negotiations, he added.At the same time, fundamental differences remain between Russia and the United States and require greater rapprochement, he said.On Friday, Putin and Trump met in Anchorage, Alaska for a three-on-three format talks that lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. In addition to the presidents, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov, and the United States by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
The outcome of the Russian-US talks in Alaska could influence not only the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis but also conflict dynamics in other regions, including the Middle East, Lebanese expert on Russian affairs Ahmed Al-Haj Ali told Sputnik.
"The agreements reached may eventually be reflected in other crisis areas in the future, though not immediately, but gradually – including in the Middle East," Al-Haj Ali said.
Closer alignment between Moscow and Washington could have a positive effect on the resumption of Iranian-US negotiations, he added.
"Any diplomatic and political success of Russia reduces pressure on the state, allowing it to strengthen its influence in the Middle East and other important regions. This opens up space for a certain stabilization of the balance of power at the regional and international levels," the expert said.
At the same time, fundamental differences remain between Russia and the United States and require greater rapprochement, he said.
"This meeting helped in many ways to split the iceberg of destroyed Russian-US relations, which had sunk to a Cold War level. It demonstrated the willingness of both leaders to pursue shared interests," Al-Haj Ali said.
On Friday, Putin and Trump met in Anchorage, Alaska for a three-on-three format talks that lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. In addition to the presidents, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov, and the United States by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.