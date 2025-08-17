International
Sputnik International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia’s FSB Foils Ukraine's Terrorist Attack On Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant
Russia's FSB Foils Ukraine's Terrorist Attack On Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant
A Ukrainian UAV was suppressed by electronic warfare forces over the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant on Sunday, the FSB said.
russia's special operation in ukraine
"The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue provocations by attempting attacks with unmanned aerial vehicles on Russia’s nuclear energy facilities. On August 17, electronic warfare forces suppressed a fixed-wing drone (the Ukrainian-made ‘Spis’ strike UAV) over the territory of the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant. This foiled a terrorist attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a nuclear energy site,” the statement reads.Kiev’s attempt to strike nuclear infrastructure in Smolensk region foiled – drone intercepted in local airspace, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed."On August 17 of this year, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type drone on the infrastructure of a nuclear power plant in the Smolensk Region was thwarted. The Ukrainian drone was intercepted in the Smolensk Region's airspace," the ministry said in a statement.
A Ukrainian UAV was suppressed by electronic warfare forces over the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant on Sunday, the FSB said.
"The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue provocations by attempting attacks with unmanned aerial vehicles on Russia’s nuclear energy facilities. On August 17, electronic warfare forces suppressed a fixed-wing drone (the Ukrainian-made ‘Spis’ strike UAV) over the territory of the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant. This foiled a terrorist attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a nuclear energy site,” the statement reads.
Kiev’s attempt to strike nuclear infrastructure in Smolensk region foiled – drone intercepted in local airspace, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed.
"On August 17 of this year, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type drone on the infrastructure of a nuclear power plant in the Smolensk Region was thwarted. The Ukrainian drone was intercepted in the Smolensk Region's airspace," the ministry said in a statement.
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2025
World
Ukraine Intensifies Terrorist Attacks on Russian Regions Ahead of US-Russia Summit
13 August, 09:22 GMT
