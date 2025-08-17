https://sputnikglobe.com/20250817/russias-fsb-foils-ukraines-terrorist-attack-on-smolensk-nuclear-power-plant-1122636269.html
Russia’s FSB Foils Ukraine's Terrorist Attack On Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant
A Ukrainian UAV was suppressed by electronic warfare forces over the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant on Sunday, the FSB said.
"The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue provocations by attempting attacks with unmanned aerial vehicles on Russia’s nuclear energy facilities. On August 17, electronic warfare forces suppressed a fixed-wing drone (the Ukrainian-made ‘Spis’ strike UAV) over the territory of the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant. This foiled a terrorist attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a nuclear energy site,” the statement reads.Kiev’s attempt to strike nuclear infrastructure in Smolensk region foiled – drone intercepted in local airspace, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed."On August 17 of this year, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type drone on the infrastructure of a nuclear power plant in the Smolensk Region was thwarted. The Ukrainian drone was intercepted in the Smolensk Region's airspace," the ministry said in a statement.
12:16 GMT 17.08.2025 (Updated: 12:42 GMT 17.08.2025)
"The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue provocations by attempting attacks with unmanned aerial vehicles on Russia’s nuclear energy facilities. On August 17, electronic warfare forces suppressed a fixed-wing drone (the Ukrainian-made ‘Spis’ strike UAV) over the territory of the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant. This foiled a terrorist attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a nuclear energy site,” the statement reads.
Kiev’s attempt to strike nuclear infrastructure in Smolensk region foiled – drone intercepted in local airspace, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed.
"On August 17 of this year, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type drone on the infrastructure of a nuclear power plant in the Smolensk Region was thwarted. The Ukrainian drone was intercepted in the Smolensk Region's airspace," the ministry said in a statement.