Ukraine Intensifies Terrorist Attacks on Russian Regions Ahead of US-Russia Summit
Kiev is stepping up terrorist activity against Russian regions ahead of the Russia-US summit in Alaska, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department Alexey Fadeev said on Wednesday.
"As the Russian-American summit in Alaska approaches, the Kiev regime is stepping up terrorist activity against our regions. Just last night, from August 12 to 13, our military intercepted and destroyed 46 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones. Including 15 over the Bryansk Region, 11 over the Volgograd Region, as well as over the Rostov, Belgorod, Voronezh regions, over the Krasnodar Territory and the territory of the Republic of Crimea," Fadeev told a briefing.Kiev does not think about peace, and views any negotiations as a way to prolong military operations and retain power, Alexey Fadeev said.
News
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev is stepping up terrorist activity against Russian regions ahead of the Russia-US summit in Alaska, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department Alexey Fadeev said on Wednesday.
in Alaska approaches, the Kiev regime is stepping up terrorist activity against our regions. Just last night, from August 12 to 13, our military intercepted and destroyed 46 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones. Including 15 over the Bryansk Region, 11 over the Volgograd Region, as well as over the Rostov, Belgorod, Voronezh regions, over the Krasnodar Territory and the territory of the Republic of Crimea," Fadeev told a briefing.
Kiev does not think about peace, and views any negotiations as a way to prolong military operations and retain power, Alexey Fadeev said.
"The Kiev regime has never thought about peace and is not doing so now. It views any negotiations as a way to prolong military operations and maintain its own power," Fadeev told a briefing.