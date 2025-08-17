https://sputnikglobe.com/20250817/trump-tells-zelensky-he-wants-trilateral-meeting-on-august-22---reports-1122633243.html

Trump Tells Zelensky He Wants Trilateral Meeting on August 22 - Reports

Trump Tells Zelensky He Wants Trilateral Meeting on August 22 - Reports

US President Donald Trump has told European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone conversation that he would like to hold a trilateral meeting with Russia and Ukraine as early as August 22, Axios reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Trump wants to hold the meeting "fast," the report said. The Russian leader is yet to comment on this plan.On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron, along with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, planned to hold another meeting of the "coalition of the willing" via video link on Sunday. That same day, Zelensky confirmed a planned visit to the United States on August 18 to meet with Trump.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump held talks in Alaska. The leaders met at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base. Their narrow-format talks in the "three-by-three" format lasted two hours and 45 minutes. The Russian side was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov. The United States was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US leader's special representative Steve Witkoff.Trump scolded Zelensky at the White House on February 28 when he arrived to sign an agreement on the joint development of Ukrainian mineral resources. The US leader demanded that Zelensky agree to a ceasefire and stop criticizing Putin. US Vice President JD Vance called Zelensky an ungrateful agitator for the Democrats when he began to justify his steps, blame Russia, and even threaten the United States that they would feel the consequences of the conflict, although they are separated by an ocean. As a result, the Ukrainian delegation was asked to leave the White House, and the agreement was not signed. Later, Zelensky tried to apologize, noting that he regretted what happened, and also stated that he agreed to negotiations as soon as possible.

