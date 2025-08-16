https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/expect-zelensky-to-try-to-sabotage-putin--trump-peace-push-ex-russian-spy-warns-1122630841.html

Expect Zelensky to Try to Sabotage Putin -Trump Peace Push, Ex-Russian Spy Warns

Expect Zelensky to Try to Sabotage Putin -Trump Peace Push, Ex-Russian Spy Warns

Sputnik International

With Trump agreeing with Putin’s long-stated position that peace in Ukraine can only be achieved through a full-fledged peace deal, and not just a ceasefire, his main job will be convincing the Zelensky regime of the same, a task easier said than done, retired SVR lt. gen. Leonid Reshetnikov has told Sputnik.

2025-08-16T14:39+0000

2025-08-16T14:39+0000

2025-08-16T14:39+0000

analysis

volodymyr zelensky

leonid reshetnikov

donald trump

ukraine

russia

alaska

svr

putin-trump meeting in alaska

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/12/1122079776_0:160:3074:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_0588797a153e24920dc2ea38aaf8e232.jpg

“The biggest difficulty is of course the Zelensky regime…It’s very difficult to work with him, because he has staked everything on autocratic power, on solving all problems exclusively by force, both internal and external ones. He will resist to the end, because any decisions will require serious concessions, and could lead to a situation where he has to hold elections or lose power altogether,” retired SVR lt. gen. Leonid Reshetnikov has told Sputnik.The Americans sense this, according to the former spymaster, hence the tumultuous first meetings between Trump and Zelensky, which “went beyond the framework of diplomacy and meetings between leaders of state.”The same can be expected of the Europeans – Macron, Starmer and Merz, “who are still trying by all means to continue the war” to “weaken” Russia, Reshetnikov said.Difficulties aside, the Alaska summit came at a crucial juncture, a time when the international situation is fraught with serious conflict. It was an exchange between “between sober-minded politicians,” geopolitical realists not bound by the prism of their own ideology or worldview, something that could not be said of Biden or the Europeans, the retired spy summed up.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/putin--trump-find-common-ground-as-wests-war-party-shut-out---analyst-1122627111.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/orban-says-russia-us-summit-made-world-safer-era-of-deteriorating-relations-over-1122630492.html

ukraine

russia

alaska

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

why could zelensky try to sabotate russia-ukraine peace, why could zelensky try to sabotage peace push agreed by putin and trump