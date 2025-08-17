https://sputnikglobe.com/20250817/trump-zelensky-talks-europes-backdoor-play-for-arms-industrys-interests-1122636859.html

Trump-Zelensky Talks: Europe's Backdoor Play for Arms Industry's Interests?

The German government announced on Sunday that Chancellor Friedrich Merz will travel to Washington, joining Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders for talks with US President Donald Trump.

Volodymyr Zelensky is flying to Washington to meet Donald Trump mainly to negotiate the possibility of retaining power, Polish political analyst Mateusz Piskorski told Sputnik.During his upcoming talks with Trump, Zelensky wants to obtain potential personal security guarantees and to preserve his ability to continue ruling Ukraine for some time, Piskorski pointed out.He suggested that Zelensky will behave more cautiously than he did during his last meeting with Trump at the White House in late February.In Germany, right after the announcement of the Putin-Trump summit in Alaska, the stock market and value of major German companies like Rheinmetall dropped by several percent — reportedly as much as 10%, the analyst concluded.

