Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated over 420 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The Ukrainian armed groupings lost up to 420 servicepeople, a tank, seven armored combat vehicles, six cars, three field artillery guns, including a US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and an Israeli-made RADA radar station," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian fighters, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a UK-made Snatch armored vehicle, 17 cars, an artillery piece, three electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots over the past 24 hours, the ministry said. Russia's Vostok group of forces has eliminated over 230 Ukrainian fighters, seven combat armored vehicles, 12 cars, and a US-made 155 mm M777 howitzer, the ministry said. Russia's Sever group has eliminated over 180 Ukrainian soldiers, two combat armored vehicles, seven cars, three field artillery pieces, an electronic warfare station, and four ammunition depots, the ministry said. Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated over 250 Ukrainian soldiers, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, three pickup trucks, three field artillery pieces, an Israeli-made RADA radar station, and two electronic warfare stations, as well as four ammunition and fuel depots, the ministry said. Russia's Dnepr battle group has eliminated over 85 Ukrainian fighters over the past day, six cars, four field artillery pieces, including a US-made 155 mm M777 howitzer, six electronic warfare stations, four ammunition and fuel depots, the statement read.
11:13 GMT 17.08.2025 (Updated: 11:22 GMT 17.08.2025)
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated over 420 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The Ukrainian armed groupings lost up to 420 servicepeople, a tank, seven armored combat vehicles, six cars, three field artillery guns, including a US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and an Israeli-made RADA radar station," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian fighters, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a UK-made Snatch armored vehicle, 17 cars, an artillery piece, three electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.
Russia's Vostok group of forces has eliminated over 230 Ukrainian fighters, seven combat armored vehicles, 12 cars, and a US-made 155 mm M777 howitzer, the ministry said.
Russia's Sever group has eliminated over 180 Ukrainian soldiers, two combat armored vehicles, seven cars, three field artillery pieces, an electronic warfare station, and four ammunition depots, the ministry said.
Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated over 250 Ukrainian soldiers, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, three pickup trucks, three field artillery pieces, an Israeli-made RADA radar station, and two electronic warfare stations, as well as four ammunition and fuel depots, the ministry said.
Russia's Dnepr battle group has eliminated over 85 Ukrainian fighters over the past day, six cars, four field artillery pieces, including a US-made 155 mm M777 howitzer, six electronic warfare stations, four ammunition and fuel depots, the statement read.
