No later than March 2025, the Ukrainian armed forces deliberately shelled the Holy Trinity Church in the city of Sudzha, the Russian Investigative Committee earlier told Sputnik.

The UNESCO Secretariat does not respond to the damage inflicted on the cultural and historical heritage of the Kursk Region by Ukrainian armed forces troops and shows no interest in issues concerning Russia, Alexander Alimov, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Multilateral Humanitarian Cooperation and Cultural Relations and the executive secretary of the Russian Commission for UNESCO, told Sputnik. However, the Russian side hopes for changes on this issue following the expected election of a new UNESCO Director-General at the end of 2025, Alimov added. No later than March 2025, the Ukrainian armed forces deliberately shelled the Holy Trinity Church in the city of Sudzha, the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik. As a result of the shelling, the church building was damaged and partially destroyed. In April, the Kursk Region's acting governor, Alexander Khinshtein, said that the Ukrainian armed forces targeted the St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery in the Gornal village of the Kursk Region with tank firing, immediately after attacking the village of Gornal in the Sudzha district of the region in August 2024. On March 14, Alexander Khinshtein said that the Ukrainian armed forces had struck a building of a local museum – an architectural monument of the late 19th century (the so-called Chupilov house), in Sudzha, killing one employee, injuring two others and destroying the building. Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region in August 2024. On April 26, 2025, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov announced that the Kursk Region had been fully liberated.

